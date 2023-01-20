Twins reportedly trade Luis Arraez to Marlins

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins have reportedly agreed to trade reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

In return, the Twins will be getting pitcher Pablo Lopez, infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio from the Marlins.

Salas, 19, is the Marlins number 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Marlins receive: 2B Luis Arráez



Twins receive: RHP Pablo López, SS Jose Salas, OF Byron Chourio — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2023

In 2022, Arraez hit .316 with 8 HRs and 49 RBI.

Meanwhile, the right-handed Lopez was 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA, 174 strikeouts and 1.17 WHIP.

Both teams have yet to announce the trade.

