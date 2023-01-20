Twins reportedly trade Luis Arraez to Marlins

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez throws to first for a double play after forcing out...
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez throws to first for a double play after forcing out Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins have reportedly agreed to trade reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

In return, the Twins will be getting pitcher Pablo Lopez, infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio from the Marlins.

Salas, 19, is the Marlins number 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

In 2022, Arraez hit .316 with 8 HRs and 49 RBI.

Meanwhile, the right-handed Lopez was 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA, 174 strikeouts and 1.17 WHIP.

Both teams have yet to announce the trade.

