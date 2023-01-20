Rochester man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for drug possession charge

(WOIO)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to one county of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Erick Fontain Thomas, 41, was a large-scale heroin and methamphetamine dealer in the Rochester area, and he used numerous guns to protect his drug operation. On Aug. 25, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Thomas’s Rochester residence. During the search, officers found 4.135 grams of heroin, 1.467 kilograms of methamphetamine, four loaded handguns, a loaded AR-15 style rifle, assorted ammunition and firearms accessories, drug cutting agents, digital scales, and a brick press.

Officers also went to a local FedEx Office in Rochester and seized a package that Thomas had directed another individual to send to him at a California address. The package contained $68,740 in cash drug proceeds. On Nov. 12, 2020, officers arrested Thomas in Rochester.

Thomas was sentenced to 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

