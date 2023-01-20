Quiet weekend ahead; Colder temperatures late next week

Seasonal temperatures this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ll get a break from the snowfall this upcoming weekend and quiet conditions could continue into late next week too.

Snowfall this season
Snowfall this season(KTTC)

Our monthly snowfall total is now at 10.4″ and that is 3.3″ above average through January 20th. For the season we are well above average through this point. Our seasonal snowfall total is now at 35.2″ at RST which is just over 10″ above average. At this point last year, RST only had 18.3″ of snow.

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

Dry conditions will settle in through the weekend and into late next week. The current projected storm track would keep the next several systems well to our southeast. Storms are expected to stay closer to Illinois.

Sky cover forecast
Sky cover forecast(KTTC)

Cloudy skies will continue to dominate the region through the next week. Broken clouds are possible Sunday with some peeks of sunshine. Monday looks to be our best day for some sunshine across SE MN and NE IA.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
police lights
Rochester man dead from suspected overdose
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Car into House
Car loses control and crashes into neighboring house
Weather Timeline
First Alert Day: Heavy snowfall is likely overnight

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Quiet weather continues this weekend with seasonable temps
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Friday Morning Weather
Snowfall totals
Quiet weekend ahead; Colder temperatures next week
KTTC WX at 5 - Quiet weather ahead
KTTC WX at 5 - Quiet weather ahead