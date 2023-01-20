Quiet weekend ahead; Colder temperatures late next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ll get a break from the snowfall this upcoming weekend and quiet conditions could continue into late next week too.

Snowfall this season (KTTC)

Our monthly snowfall total is now at 10.4″ and that is 3.3″ above average through January 20th. For the season we are well above average through this point. Our seasonal snowfall total is now at 35.2″ at RST which is just over 10″ above average. At this point last year, RST only had 18.3″ of snow.

Precip chances (KTTC)

Dry conditions will settle in through the weekend and into late next week. The current projected storm track would keep the next several systems well to our southeast. Storms are expected to stay closer to Illinois.

Sky cover forecast (KTTC)

Cloudy skies will continue to dominate the region through the next week. Broken clouds are possible Sunday with some peeks of sunshine. Monday looks to be our best day for some sunshine across SE MN and NE IA.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.