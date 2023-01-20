Quiet weather continues this weekend with seasonable temps

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Colder, drier air is settling into the region today in the wake of the storm system that brought heavy snow to the area, setting the stage for a quiet and seasonably chilly weekend in the area. Thick cloud cover will dominate today and most of the next few days with just a few breaks of sunshine here and there. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid-20s with a brisk northwest breeze that will keep wind chill values in the teens.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few glimpses of the sun today and temps will be in the 20s. A brisk breeze will keep wind chills in the teens. (KTTC)

Temperatures will dip into the teens late this evening and then slowly climb late in the night as slightly warmer air arrives in the area. Clouds will hang around throughout the night with a light southwest breeze and a few patches of fog.

Saturday will feature a mostly gray sky once again as a weak storm system skirts the area to the south, bringing light snow to parts of eastern Iowa outside our local area. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-20s with a light southwest breeze.

We'll have abundant cloud cover this weekend with seasonably cold temps in the 20s. (KTTC)

There will be a chance for a little bit of sunshine on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the seasonably chilly low and mid-20s with light west winds.

We’ll stand a decent chance to see some sunshine again on Monday before clouds thicken ahead of another weak storm system that will move through the region in the middle of the week. After a cloudier and seasonably cold Tuesday, a little light snow will be possible Tuesday night and early Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday will be around 20 degrees.

We'll have brief rounds of sunshine in the next few days with seasonable temps. There will be a chance of light snow next Wednesday. (KTTC)

Colder air will sink into the region for the latter part of the upcoming week. There will be a chance of light snow or snow showers next Friday and high temperatures on both next Thursday and Friday will be in the teens. The following weekend will feature sunshine early in the weekend and then a slight chance of snow with high temperatures in the single digits and lows around zero.

Temps will be seasonably cold this weekend before much colder air moves into the area in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

Some area snowfall totals from Wednesday night and Thursday. (KTTC)

