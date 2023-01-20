Mason City police make arrest in armed robbery case

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – One Mason City man is in custody connected to the Jan. 3 armed robbery of Casey’s off North Federal Ave.

Jesup Allen Ward, 18 of Mason City, was arrested on the charge of 1st Degree Robbery. Mason City PD issued the warrant for Ward’s arrest on Jan. 20.

No one was injured during the robbery. The suspect pointed a handgun at employees and demanded money.

