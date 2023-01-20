Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Dumpling Party

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can celebrate the Lunar New Year in a big way at Ole Abe Coffee Co.

Taiwanese food blogger Choochoo-ca-Chew will be there Monday, January 23 and Tuesday, January 24 for two nights of authentic and interactive Chinese dumpling (jiaozi) making parties.

Chinese adult beverages and snacks will also be provided along with the meal.

Tuesday the 24 is sold out with limited spaces left on the 23.

Click here to get your tickets for $55 which includes the two-hour class, samples and plenty of eating!

