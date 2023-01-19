Wheelchair basketball league looking for more players and volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In 2020 the first Rochester wheelchair basketball league came to Rochester.

The league started small with only a few EA Therapeutic volunteers with knowledge of how to play, but soon attracted other players looking to learn. In 2022 the league received a grant to buy proper basketball wheelchairs and the league is always looking for more players or volunteers.

“I love that I get to share that with more people now I was in basketball programs in Rochester, running around helping out with camps and things and now I get to do it with the clients that I work with at EA, a more adaptive program that we didn’t have here in the last twenty years so I’m really happy just to have a program I am passionate about and to have some athletes that are also passionate about basketball,” therapeutic health specialist Alex McCay said.

McCay hopes to have enough players by the end of the year to create a traveling wheelchair basketball league.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.