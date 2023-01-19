‘Travel and Leisure’ declares Lanesboro a top winter destination

Lanesboro, Minnesota
Lanesboro, Minnesota(Explore Minnesota)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Recently, the magazine Travel and Leisure put out a list of the 20 Most Beautiful Winter Towns in the U.S. One Minnesota town made the list, Lanesboro.

The article calls Lanesboro “a gem of a town that’s tucked away in the bluffs of the Root River Valley, about two hours southeast of the Twin Cities — looks like a painting.”

KTTC reporter Darian Leddy made a stop in Lanesboro to hear what city leaders think of making the list.

If you have an interest in traveling to Lanesboro. Learn more about it here.

Find out who else made the list, click here.

