‘Travel and Leisure’ declares Lanesboro a top winter destination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Recently, the magazine Travel and Leisure put out a list of the 20 Most Beautiful Winter Towns in the U.S. One Minnesota town made the list, Lanesboro.

The article calls Lanesboro “a gem of a town that’s tucked away in the bluffs of the Root River Valley, about two hours southeast of the Twin Cities — looks like a painting.”

KTTC reporter Darian Leddy made a stop in Lanesboro to hear what city leaders think of making the list.

If you have an interest in traveling to Lanesboro. Learn more about it here.

Find out who else made the list, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.