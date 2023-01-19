St. Olaf Choir to perform in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The St. Olaf Choir will perform a special concert at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester on Sunday, January 22 at 3:00 pm.

It’s the first time the choir will be back in Rochester in about eight years.

For more than a century, the St. Olaf Choir has set the gold standard for choral singing, performing for millions around the world. This concert marks the beginning of their 2023 National Tour, which will bring them to the West Coast.

The concert is $30 general admission and $10 for students of all ages.

The St. Olaf Choir is conducted by Anton Armstrong. He joined Midwest Access on Thursday.

