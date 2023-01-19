Snow is winding down across the area; quieter days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light snow will continue to fall across much of the area throughout the afternoon as the storm system that brought heavy snow last night works its way toward the Great Lakes. We’ll have light snow off and on this afternoon before activity tapers to just some flurries as we head into the evening hours. Little if any additional accumulation is expected to add to the sizeable amounts we measured earlier in the day. The range of totals thus far has been four to nine inches with five to eight inch totals the most common on the local map. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees with a brisk northwest breeze that will keep wind chill values in the teens.

Light snow showers and flurries will continue in much of the area until early evening. (KTTC)

Snowfall totals of four to nine inches have been reported across the area. (KTTC)

A few breaks of sunshine will be possible on Friday with seasonably cold temps in the low to mid-20s. (KTTC)

Temperatures will drop into the upper teens tonight with a gusty northwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour at times.

A few breaks of sunshine will be possible on Friday, especially in the afternoon in the wake of this large storm system. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly with readings likely in the low and mid-20s tomorrow afternoon and a slight northwest breeze.

High temps will be in the 20s this weekend with a few limited rounds of sunshine possible. (KTTC)

Temps will be in the seasonably cold 20s this weekend with a few breaks of sunshine. Light snow will be possible early next week. (KTTC)

The weather this weekend will be fairly quiet in our area. Saturday looks mainly overcast with a bit of a southwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Some sunshine may break through the clouds at times on Sunday and high temperatures will again be in the mid-20s with wind chill values in the teens.

High temps will be in the seasonable 20s for another week before Arctic air arrives and temps become much colder. (KTTC)

After a generally gray and seasonably chilly Monday, a weak storm system will bring a chance for some light snow to the area on Tuesday as it migrates from Iowa into Wisconsin just to our southeast. After that, clouds will gradually give way to sunnier weather later in the upcoming week while high temperatures get progressively colder. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s through Wednesday before dropping to the teens and perhaps single digits by the following weekend.

High temps will be in the seasonable 20s for an other week before Arctic air arrives and temps become muich colder. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.