Rochester Police Department discusses adding new school resource officer

Capt. Jeff Stilwell
Capt. Jeff Stilwell(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public School District is expanding its partnership with the Rochester Police Department by approving a 6th school resource officer (SRO) at a school board meeting Tuesday.

The school board approved the position with a 4-3 vote. RPD currently has five SRO positions at all three high schools and at some middle schools. According to RPS Superintendent Ken Pekel, and RPD, the move is to accommodate the growing district. Since the early 1990s, RPS and Rochester police have worked closely together.

“Currently, we are trying to cover two schools for SRO, and that’s troubling or rather difficult since the opening of Dakota, which is on the far end,” RPD Capt. Jeff Stilwell said.

“We have one SRO that’s trying to cover Willow Creek and Dakota, which are on complete opposite ends of the town. So, we are reorganizing a little bit. If we get full approval for the sixth, we’ll cover willow with that officer and provide additional support to the adult learning center.”

Stilwell also said the role is about building relationships with students.

“This position really takes someone to understand youth and the difference between adolescent behavior and criminal behavior which is often confused in society today,” he said. “It takes someone who understand trauma and issues at home and how it influences behavior in school. It takes someone with patience and who is willing to go that extra mile.”

The next step is Rochester City Council approval. Stilwell said if approved, he hopes the new officer will start in February.

