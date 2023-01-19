Rochester man dead from suspected overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man died Wednesday night after a suspected overdose.

According to Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the 4000 block of Starling Lane SE at 10:54 p.m. for a man who was unresponsive.

When officers arrived they administered Narcan two times to a 30-year-old man but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

There was drug paraphernalia found at the scene. RPD is not certain what kind of drugs the man had used.

The man had just moved to Rochester Wednesday. His roommate was the one who called police.

Autopsy and toxicology reports will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

