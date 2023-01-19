Quiet weekend ahead; Colder temperatures next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ll get a break from the snow this upcoming weekend. Quiet conditions will settle in until early next week.

Recent Snowfall:

Snowfall totals (KTTC)

SE MN and NE IA saw anywhere from 4-9″ of snowfall Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The official snow report from RST was 7.0″ for Rochester. Here on the NW side of town, we measured around 6.3″ of snow. Some pretty impressive snowfall totals with a system that only lasted 6-10 hours.

Precip chances (KTTC)

High pressure will move into the upper Midwest this weekend which will bring quiet weather to our area. We might see some flurries through the weekend, but I’m not expecting any accumulating snow at this time. Tuesday into Wednesday looks to be our “best chance” at some light snow. Long-range guidance has the bulk of the snowfall staying to our southeast with that system.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the middle and lower 20s with overcast skies. Temperatures will stay in the middle 20s through the first half of next week. Our cool-down will come late next week with high temperatures dropping into the teens Wednesday through the following weekend.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.