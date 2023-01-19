Police department to hold ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ exchange event

A Washington state police department is holding a "Funs for Gift Cards" exchange on Jan. 31.
A Washington state police department is holding a "Funs for Gift Cards" exchange on Jan. 31.(Smith & Wesson)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (Gray News) – A police department in Washington state is hosting its first “Guns for Gift Cards” exchange event on Jan. 31.

According to the Olympia Police Department, those who live in the area are encouraged to give up their eligible firearms to receive pre-paid Visa gift cards.

The police department announced that the event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon that day by appointment.

Authorities said those who take part are asked to leave their weapons unloaded and bring them with the safety on and in a vehicle’s trunk or in a locked area of their car, like a toolbox. Officers at the location will then open the trunk or locked area and take the guns with the owner’s approval.

Items that will be ineligible are flare guns, starter pistols, BB guns, airsoft guns, and any other toy or replica guns, according to police.

The department said it won’t record the names of participants or conduct any records checks.

Police said appointments are available by calling 360-753-8139.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Burt
Winona County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 18-year-old Utica man
Crash generic
School bus versus car crash leaves 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Carter Burt
Family members remember Carter Burt
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Authorities investigating death of detainee at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

Latest News

.
Rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
A helicopter carrying the leadership team of Ukraine’s interior ministry crashed near a...
Helicopter crash kills 14 including Ukrainian officials and one child
FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference in Sydney,...
New Zealand’s Ardern to leave office, sets October election