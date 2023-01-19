Paws n’ Claws close to reaching capacity.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester pet shelter, Paws and Claws, is getting close to reaching capacity.

The shelter currently has around sixty dogs and more than one hundred cats, which can be a lot of stress on the shelter, and also cause trauma to the pets. Paws and Claws volunteer Char Carey says even though they give the pets great care, it can be difficult for volunteers to keep up.

“We have a lot of animals right now. I suppose we’re full, if we’re not full, we’re very near full. We do keep a waiting list for dogs and cats so people should not give up on trying to get an animal into the shelter but it’s just not always open for in and out and currently we have over one hundred cats so were really full of cats,” Carey said.

Paws and Claws is a no kill shelter and will keep the animals until they have a good home. The shelter also tries to put animals in foster homes to help get some animals out of the shelter.

“We screen people before they take the animal home, we absolutely do not want to send them to a place where they would be worse off,” Carey said.

