Mayor Norton visits D.C. for mayoral conference

White House at Dusk- MGN
White House at Dusk- MGN(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton met with other local leaders across the nation in Washington D.C. for a conference to discuss projects, funding and issues facing local governments.

The mayors emphasized the needs of their communities, while pointing out government gridlock is uncalled for- making a stand together to say, ‘politics doesn’t need to be poisonous.’

The purpose of the conference is to prove the relationship between federal and local government is essential for the nation to thrive.

Mayor Norton had the chance to mention specifically what she thinks Rochester needs the most.

“We’re looking at the needs in Rochester and how do those align with all the federal spending and funding that’s been approved for infrastructure,” Mayor Norton said. “As a growing city, we have a lot of infrastructure needs- as like every city, its aging out. I’m here to see what we should be asking for, what are we missing out on, and this is a great opportunity to learn about that.”

The conference will have its grand finale at the White House on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Burt
Winona County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 18-year-old Utica man
Crash generic
School bus versus car crash leaves 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Carter Burt
Family members remember Carter Burt
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Authorities investigating death of detainee at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

Latest News

"Operation Trades Awareness" Program and Need for Electricians
Critical Careers: Operation Trades Awareness Program and Need for Electricians
Skilled Laborers in the Electrical Industry
Critical Careers: Skilled Laborers in the Electrical Industry
Rochester Police Department discusses new school resource position
Rochester Police Department discusses new school resource officer position
Channel One Food Bank
Minnesota-based free, prepared meal program expands