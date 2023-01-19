Mayor Norton visits D.C. for mayoral conference

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton met with other local leaders across the nation in Washington D.C. for a conference to discuss projects, funding and issues facing local governments.

The mayors emphasized the needs of their communities, while pointing out government gridlock is uncalled for- making a stand together to say, ‘politics doesn’t need to be poisonous.’

The purpose of the conference is to prove the relationship between federal and local government is essential for the nation to thrive.

Mayor Norton had the chance to mention specifically what she thinks Rochester needs the most.

“We’re looking at the needs in Rochester and how do those align with all the federal spending and funding that’s been approved for infrastructure,” Mayor Norton said. “As a growing city, we have a lot of infrastructure needs- as like every city, its aging out. I’m here to see what we should be asking for, what are we missing out on, and this is a great opportunity to learn about that.”

The conference will have its grand finale at the White House on Friday.

