Light Snow Continues Today; A Quieter Weekend is Ahead
An inch or two of snowfall will be possible today
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The band of heavy snow that dumped several inches of snowfall across the area last night has moved to our east, but light snow continues to fall on the backside of the storm system as it edges its way across the Upper Mississippi Valley. Snowfall totals from last night were generally in a three to six inch range and it looks like an additional inch or two of snowfall can be expected today. We’ll have light snow off and on until mid-afternoon before activity tapers to just some flurries as we head into the evening commute time frame. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees with a brisk northwest breeze that will keep wind chill values in the teens.
Temperatures will drop to the upper teens tonight with a gusty northwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour at times.
A few breaks of sunshine will be possible on Friday, especially in the afternoon in the wake of this large storm system. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly with readings likely in the low and mid-20s tomorrow afternoon and a slight northwest breeze.
The weather this weekend will be fairly quiet in our area. Saturday looks mainly overcast with a bit of a southwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Some sunshine may break through the clouds at times on Sunday and high temperatures will again be in the mid-20s with wind chill values in the teens.
After a generally gray and seasonably chilly Monday, a weak storm system will bring a chance for some light snow to the area on Tuesday as it migrates from Iowa into Wisconsin just to our southeast. After that, clouds will gradually give way to sunnier weather later in the upcoming week while high temperatures get progressively colder. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s through Wednesday before dropping to the teens and perhaps single digits by the following weekend.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.