Critical Careers: Skilled Laborers in the Electrical Industry

By Tom Overlie
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) –It’s something that we all rely on. Electricity. It powers our homes and our lives. And the people behind our nation’s massive power grid are skilled laborers in the electrical industry.

The Dairy Farmers of America plant in Zumbrota processes more than a million pounds of milk into cheese every day. They rely on electricity to get the work done. And that’s where Knobelsdorff Enterprises from Goodhue comes in. It’s a family owned company that operates nationwide and has been wiring and maintaining the electrical components of the DFA complex for decades. Knobelsdorff or “KE” performs all scopes of electrical work in the food and beverage industry, industrial manufacturing, and renewable energy projects.

KE is celebrating 35 years of success this year helping companies like Dairy Farmers of America grow and thrive.

But like so many industries, there’s a challenge of skilled laborers in the electrical industry like apprentice and journey-worker electricians.

Natalie Head with Knobelsdorff Enterprises says, “We’ve been talking about it for two decades. It started as a little concern, now we’re in critical. Now we need to ask ourselves when we move into crisis mode.”

Being an electrician doesn’t mean you’ll be wiring outlets and lights in a house the rest of your life. There are a lot of career options out there in the electrical industry. Karl Von Knobelsdorff is the company’s president and CEO. He says, “We get to build and see the coolest stuff in the world and country. One day we’re working 100 feet in the air in a silo or cheese and meat processing plant. It’s the most rewarding career I could ever.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

