Car loses control and crashes into neighboring house

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A car lost control Wednesday and crashed into a house.

According to Rochester Police Department, around 8 a.m. officers responded to the 3500 block of 15th Ave. NW for a report of a car that hit a house.

A car was backing out of a driveway when the driver lost control and crashed into the neighboring house.

RPD said there was a malfunction on the car.

There was nobody home in the house that was hit at the time of the crash.

There were no injuries in the crash.

