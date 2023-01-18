Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting near Kenosha

A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.(Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARIS, Wis. (AP) — A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.

The incident began when a Racine County sheriff’s deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said.

The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with state troopers and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies involved, investigators said.

The vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually located in a nearby field. State police and deputies approached the individual and gave commands to drop a gun in the suspect's possession, investigators said.

Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, the Kenosha News reported.

After first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect died, investigators said.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and other agencies. The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, it said.

