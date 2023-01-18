Pet of the Week: Venus

Venus is up for adoption
Venus is up for adoption(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Venus is a year-old tabby and white female cat found in a garage in Kasson in mid-December.

Her intake exam revealed that Venus had a previous injury with likely a fractured jaw which had not healed in alignment.  She had some fractured teeth and her upper incisors were missing and the lower ones were biting into her gums with injured tissue.  Some teeth were fractured and had to be removed. 

This is another success story from the Paws and Claws Emergency Veterinary Fund which has helped many animals in need of care.

Venus is available for adoption today.

More details here.

