New public safety facility study in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona city staff held an information session on Tuesday to present a new public safety facility study. Discussions for a new facility began more than two years ago with the idea of tearing down the East End Rec Center to replace it with a combined public safety facility. The city received citizen push back resulting in the city council scrapping the old proposal.

“The biggest concern ‘Community Not Cages’ had was the city investing millions of dollars into a new police station while so many other needs in our community go unmet such as affordable public housing, funding our Friendship Center, our local rec center, mental health and addiction services, things that have been repeatable asked for,” Community Not Cages member Katie Mueller-Freitag said.

Under the new proposal, the city is studying up to eight new options for a standalone or combined police and fire stations. The city is looking to request $21 million from the state for the project with a 50% match, totaling $42 million toward the project.

“We’ve been going through the process of trying to determine not only how to fund these but offer the location for this whether we combine them whether we separate them and trying really to define what opportunities we have in terms of potentially reaching out for state bonding on this as well,” city of Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said.

It’s the city’s intent to build a regionally significant facility housing various emergency services which would increase the chances of receiving state funding. The previous study found that police and fire department needs are not met with the current facilities.

“It has everything to do with response times. The spots that have been looked at, we will be able to meet our ISO requirements for engine and truck response and ultimately the citizens will benefit from that,” Fire Chief Curt Bittle said.

Some proposed sites include the Central Elementary School block and the Central Fire Station block. The city has also discussed renovating the stations that already exist. The new study will take approximately three months to complete.

