New Mayo Clinic Diet: Cauliflower Cakes, Grilled Vegetable Panini

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – New Mayo Clinic Diet’s head chef, Jen Welper joined Midwest Access Wednesday. Here are the recipes she shared.

Cauliflower Cakes

Serves 6

You will need: knife, cutting board, large pot, colander, food processor, medium bowl, large nonstick pan, spatula

Ingredients

6 cups cauliflower florets

2 green onions 1. In a large pot, steam cauliflower florets for 5 minutes; drain. Pulse in a food processor. Chop the green onion.

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup Panko bread crumbs

1 egg

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper 2. In a medium bowl, combine cauliflower, green onion, cheese, bread crumbs, egg, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Mix well and form into ¼ cupcakes.

1 tablespoon canola oil 3. Heat a large nonstick pan to medium-high heat; add oil. Place the cake in the pan and allow them to become golden brown on both sides.

Shopping list: Cauliflower, Shredded sharp cheddar cheese, Green onions, Panko bread crumbs

Check for: Kosher salt, Canola oil, Ground black pepper

Grilled Vegetable Panini

Serves 1

You will need: food processor, panini press, knife, cutting board, spoon

Ingredients

½ cup sundried tomatoes,

rehydrated in hot water

12 fresh basil leaves

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic

2 teaspoons lemon juice

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups reduced-fat mayonnaise 1. To prepare the Sundried Tomato Pesto Mayo, in a food processor, combine the tomatoes, basil, seeds, cheese, oil, garlic, lemon juice, and salt. Process until ingredients are well-blended and somewhat smooth, about 1-2 minutes. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl and whisk in the mayonnaise.

¼ cup zucchini

¼ cup summer squash

¼ cup red bell pepper

¼ cup portabella mushrooms

¼ cup red onion 2. Heat a panini press. Cut the zucchini, squash, and peppers into planks. Slice the mushrooms and onions. Grill the vegetables, except for the onions; set aside. Heat a small saute pan to medium heat; add cooking spray. Saute the onions until golden and caramelized. Set aside to cool.

2 slices whole wheat bread

½ ounce sliced provolone cheese 3. Spread ½ tablespoon of Sundried Tomato Pesto Mayo on each slice of bread. Layer with vegetables and cheese.

Place the sandwich on the panini press. Cook until the cheese is melted.

Shopping list: Sundried tomatoes, Pumpkin seeds, Summer squash, Portabella mushrooms, Sliced provolone cheese, Basil leaves, Zucchini, Red bell pepper, Red onion

