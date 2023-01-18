Keeping kids safe in cyberspace

Dr. Steve Webb
Dr. Steve Webb(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dr. Steve Webb is the best-selling author of the book Education in a Violent World.  He is a police officer, a certified A.L.I.C.E. Active Threat Training Instructor, and R.A.I.D.E.R. Solo Engagement Tactics Level II Instructor for law enforcement.

He is also an Associate Professor in Educational Administration at Southern Illinois University and McKendree University, specializing in school law and policy.

He joined Midwest Access Wednesday to inform parents and guardians of the best ways to keep an eye on what their kids are seeing on their phones and tablets.

