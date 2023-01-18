Investigation into Mower County Sheriff finds no misconduct

Steve Sandvik
Steve Sandvik(Mower County)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – An investigation into conduct of Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik is now closed finding no evidence of misconduct. Sheriff Sandvik has been cleared to return to work.

Last year, the Mower County office was advised of a concern regarding the conduct of Sheriff Sandvik that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Outside counsel followed up on the report and provided legal advice to the County.

An investigation was conducted by Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney P.A. and is now complete. The investigative findings do not substantiate allegations of misconduct. The investigation is now closed.

Sheriff Sandvik has sought and received medical treatment. He has been cleared by his medical provider to return to work.

“The County supports Sheriff Sandvik and his ongoing efforts to address this difficult but treatable medical condition,” County Administrator Trish Harren said.

Previous Story: Mower Co. Sheriff taking leave of absence following complaint

