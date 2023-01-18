Hy-Vee voluntarily recalling pot roast dinners due to wheat allergen

By Michael Oder
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) – Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Road Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.

Right not, Hy-Vee said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people eating these dinners.

The meals were distributed to Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh and Dollar Fresh Market stores across their eight state region. The meals come in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available for purchase between Dec. 27, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023.

UPCVariety and Size
0075450243772($5) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Corn - 11.6 oz (327 g)
0075450485394($10) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Carrots - 25.5 oz (723 g)

Customers who purchased the product and have a wheat sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

