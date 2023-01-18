First Alert Days Tonight and Thursday: Heavy Snow Possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re bracing ourselves for what looks to be a heavy snow event across the local area tonight and early Thursday. Today, in the meantime, looks fairly tranquil with gray skies and seasonable temperatures across the area during the daylight hours. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a slight northeast breeze.

Temps will be in the low 30s this afternoon with a slight northeast breeze. (KTTC)

Snow will move into North Iowa ahead of the storm system after 5:00 this afternoon, spreading northeastward through the course of the evening. Snow will be heavy at times, especially from 10:00 PM until 4:00 AM when snowfall rates could reach one inch per hour. Overall, we’ll end up with three to seven inches of snowfall tonight with low temperatures in the mid-20s and a gusty northeast breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour. Because of the heavy snow threat tonight, Wednesday is a First Alert day.

Snow will develop this evening, accumulating most quickly around midnight as heavy bursts of snowfall will be possible. (KTTC)

The heaviest snowfall will occur after 10PM and before sunrise Thursday. (KTTC)

Thursday will also be a First Alert day as snow will likely cover all local roads and highways throughout the morning. Expect an inch or so of morning accumulation with snow slowly winding down in the midday and early afternoon hours. Storm totals of five to eight inches of snowfall can be expected with isolated nine-inch totals possible to the southeast of Rochester. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 20s with a brisk northwest breeze.

Snowfall of four to eight inches can be expected area-wide. (KTTC)

Our weather pattern will become much quieter starting Friday. Expect mostly cloudy conditions in the wake of this week’s storm system, but quiet weather will prevail with seasonably cold high temperatures in the low 20s and a slight northwest breeze.

A few breaks of sunshine will be possible on Saturday before sunnier weather returns Sunday with a brisk westerly breeze. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s this weekend.

Snow is likely tonight and early Thursday, but the coming days are looking quieter and more peaceful. Seasonably cold temps are in store this weekend. (KTTC)

Next week will be drier and a bit colder in our area. As it stands now, the minor storm systems we’ve been watching are trending southward leaving our area peaceful, but chilly. High temperatures will slowly fall from the mid-20s to the teens and perhaps single digits by the end of the week.

