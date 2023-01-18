First Alert Day: Heavy snowfall is likely overnight

5″+ of snowfall is possible Wednesday into Thursday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our next weather-maker is still on track to impact SE MN and NE IA overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Heavy snowfall is likely overnight with some snowfall rates reaching 1-2″ per hour.

Current Weather Alerts:

“Winter Storm Warnings” have been issued all across SE MN and NE IA. These alerts will be in effect through the afternoon Thursday. Areas in “pink” will have the potential of 5″+ of snowfall.

Winter Weather Timeline:

Timing hasn’t changed much over the past 18-24 hours. We’re still looking at the heaviest snowfall from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts over this 5-6 hour window could range from 4-6″. Light snow will linger throughout the day on Thursday which could inflate some totals across the area. Expect slow travel Thursday morning with snow-covered roads.

Snowfall Forecast:

I have made some minor changes to the snowfall forecast here locally. Generally, most of the area will be in the 4-8″ range with some areas in the lighter and some on the higher end of that range. Current guidance is suggesting some areas west of Hwy-52 are on the lighter end of that 4-8″ range.

Local Amounts:

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

