Family members remember Carter Burt

UTICA, Minn. (KTTC) – A family and community are mourning the death of an 18-year-old from Utica. He died unexpectedly in a medical-related incident Sunday night.

After many false reports of Carter Burt’s death circulated the internet, the family became even more devastated.

Some of the article with false information said he died in a car accident, and some said he was a plumber when in reality, he worked for Ag Partners out of Lewiston.

Winona County Sheriff’s Office deputies clarified he died in a medical-related incident, not a car crash. What exactly caused his death is still under investigation at the Sheriff’s Office.

But the Burt Family wants Carter to be remembered for who he truly was.

“Carter was a very bubbly person. He had a huge heart and a smile that lit up a room. He was the life of the party always a jokester and a prankster,” his mom Ashlee Burt said.

Carter graduated from Lewiston-Altura High School last year. His family said he participated in football and was a class clown.

“Carter was my best friend, always has been since we were babies,” his cousin McKylah Burt said. “We fight like we were siblings and told each other everything.”

In the past year, he got into racing, an activity many of his family members also enjoyed.

“He got into that last year, so he had a full year ahead of him. A lot of ideas and plans he had for himself,” Ashlee said.

His family members said they were shocked when they saw the articles with false information about his death.

“It broke me even more. As a mom who’s going through this, I shouldn’t have to deal with more on top of that,” Ashlee said.

But what’s given the family is hope is seeing the outpour of love from community members on Facebook.

“I have seen the amounts of love and support that came from all those people,” Ashlee said.

He will be remembered for looking out for his family members and his big heart.

“He love this family unconditionally, did everything and anything for us. He opened up his arms to everybody,” Ashlee said.

“We’d always protect each other, no matter what,” McKylah said.

The visitation is this Friday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., and the funeral on Saturday at the same church at 11 a.m.

