Court to hear appeal of ex-officer in murder of George Floyd

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - An attorney for Derek Chauvin is expected to ask an appeals court to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer’s convictions in the murder of George Floyd.

He plans to argue before the Minnesota Court of Appeals Wednesday that legal and procedural errors deprived Chauvin of a fair trial.

Floyd died in 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

Floyd’s death touched off a firestorm of protests and a painful national reckoning with racism.

Prosecutors argue that Chauvin had a fair trial and a just sentence.

