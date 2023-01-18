Construction continues at Rochester indoor skate park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction continues on The Garden, Rochester’s only indoor skate park. Crews broke ground last summer at the old Whiskey Bones building off of Broadway North.

The owners Adam and Laura Kramer say renovating this building into an indoor skate park has been a labor of love.

“It’s been a long process. We’ve been spending all of our time here, every free moment,” Laura said.

Crews had to gut the entire building before construction started.

“That took several months just to get to that point just because it had been so kind of ransacked and damaged over the past two years,” Adam said.

Most recently, crews completed building the ramps for the park.

“We’ve just had a blast going through that process with them and we’re just super excited with how it turned out. That’s a huge milestone to get behind us as we finish the rest of the office space and coffee shop,” Adam said.

The owners have run into several issues during construction like leaky roofs and falling ice chucks.

“We’ve been robbed twice so we had some tools stolen inside and a trailer broken into,” Adam said.

There was also a shortage of the wood used for the service of the ramp that they say was sold out nearly everywhere.

“There’s a local, kind of a ‘Mom and Pop’ place in town that sold it, so it was nice to get it from somewhere local,” Adam said.

The timeline for opening has been pushed back a bit because of these setbacks.

“We intended to open end of January, but we have a lot to do. We’re doing our best. We’re really trying to get open. People are calling all the time hoping it’s sooner than later, but we’re doing everything that we can,” Laura said.

However, the Kramers say community members are excited to check out the new space.

“People are calling and emailing. They want to work here. They’re excited to come in and get skating, so it really does seem everybody is excited about it,” Laura said.

The owners are looking for muralists to paint three separate pieces inside the park. They’re putting on a contest for the spots. You can submit designs on their website.

