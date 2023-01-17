Winona County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 18-year-old Utica man

UTICA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 18-year-old man died Sunday night in Utica, Minnesota.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Carter Burt of Utica suffered a medical-related emergency that resulted in his unexpected death.

The Sheriff’s Office said the call came in around 9 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Burt’s cousin, Mckylah Burt, shared some photos of the two with KTTC.

Burt’s cousin, Mckylah Burt, shared some photos of the two with KTTC. (Mckylah Burt)

Burt’s cousin, Mckylah Burt, shared some photos of the two with KTTC. (Mckylah Burt)

Burt’s cousin, Mckylah Burt, shared some photos of the two with KTTC. (Mckylah Burt)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.