Winona County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 18-year-old Utica man

Carter Burt
Carter Burt(Mckylah Burt)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
UTICA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 18-year-old man died Sunday night in Utica, Minnesota.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Carter Burt of Utica suffered a medical-related emergency that resulted in his unexpected death.

The Sheriff’s Office said the call came in around 9 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Burt’s cousin, Mckylah Burt, shared some photos of the two with KTTC.

