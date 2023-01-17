Social-ICE returns for 15th year in February

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Social-ICE will return to Peace Plaza downtown Rochester in February for its 15th year.

The event will take place February 24-25, 2023 from 4 to 10 p.m. both days, according to the downtown Rochester website.

There will be themed ice bars, each with its own signature drink, and full scale ice sculptures illuminated with vibrant hues. There will also be a DJ.

Social-ICE is open to the public and free to attend.

There will also be a family-friendly event, Social-ICE FAM JAM, that will take place February 25, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Peace Plaza. The celebration will include fun for all-ages.

More details will be announced closer to the event.

