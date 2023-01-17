Social-ICE returns for 15th year in February

Social Ice
Social Ice(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Social-ICE will return to Peace Plaza downtown Rochester in February for its 15th year.

The event will take place February 24-25, 2023 from 4 to 10 p.m. both days, according to the downtown Rochester website.

There will be themed ice bars, each with its own signature drink, and full scale ice sculptures illuminated with vibrant hues. There will also be a DJ.

Social-ICE is open to the public and free to attend.

There will also be a family-friendly event, Social-ICE FAM JAM, that will take place February 25, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Peace Plaza. The celebration will include fun for all-ages.

More details will be announced closer to the event.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
One arrested after over 50 grams of cocaine, fentanyl found at Austin restaurant
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
New charges against mom accused of killing 6-year-old son
Rochester Restaurant Week
Experience Rochester presents Rochester Restaurant Week
Tracking snowfall this week
Tracking our next winter weather system

Latest News

Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than one million dollars.
69th Annual Eagles Cancer Telethon tops $1 million, sees leadership change
69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million for cancer research.
69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million raised for cancer research
Th 69th annual Eagles 5th District Cancer Telethon airs Jan. 14 & 15 on KTTC.
HOW TO WATCH, DONATE: The 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon
Geneva holds auction for cancer research.
Town of Geneva holds auction for cancer research