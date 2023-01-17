School bus versus car crash leaves 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries

STOCKTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into a crash between a school bus and a car.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 14 just west of Stockton.

The 18-year-old driver of the car was transported to Gunderson in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries.

More information is expected to be released later Tuesday.

