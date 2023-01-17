School bus versus car crash leaves 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries

STOCKTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into a crash between a school bus and a car.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at approximately 6:08 a.m. Tuesday on Winona County Road 20, less than a quarter mile north of Highway 14.

A car was travelling southbound on Co Road 20 and a school bus travelling northbound on Co Rd 20 when they collided head on. The school bus was not occupied by anyone other than the driver at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was a 17-year-old boy from the rural Lewiston area. He was transported to Winona Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the school bus was a 43-year-old man from Winona who was not injured during the crash, but was transported to Winona Hospital for non-life threatening injuries received after the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office who is being assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol with a crash reconstruction.

Other agencies and departments who assisted at the crash scene included Lewiston Fire Department, Stockton First Responders, Winona Area Ambulance, Wilson First Responders and Lewiston Ambulance.

