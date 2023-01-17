Rochester stress management coach joins Midwest Access
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Maria Serbus is a local stress management coach and MH consultant and speaker here in Rochester.
Serbus launched her business in April 2021 after a 7.5 year career in occupational therapy and now enjoys using her skillset in the coaching world for busy, on-the-go high achievers.
Serbus joined Midwest Access to show how to help listeners manage stress, being overwhelmed and how to live a life full of more joy, peace and calm.
