Rochester stress management coach joins Midwest Access

Maria Serbus
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Maria Serbus is a local stress management coach and MH consultant and speaker here in Rochester.

Serbus launched her business in April 2021 after a 7.5 year career in occupational therapy and now enjoys using her skillset in the coaching world for busy, on-the-go high achievers.

You can learn more about her work here.

Serbus joined Midwest Access to show how to help listeners manage stress, being overwhelmed and how to live a life full of more joy, peace and calm.

