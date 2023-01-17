Rochester police investigating burglary at Burger King
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating a Burglary at Burger King on South Broadway in Rochester.
According to RPD, employees at the Burger King discovered the crime when they came into work Friday morning just before 5 a.m.
Sometime overnight, $1,000 had been taken from a safe.
Police said there is surveillance video of the theft happening.
The person who entered the restaurant had a copy of the key and knew the combination to the safe.
