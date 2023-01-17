Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) announces committee appointments

Republican Rep. Brad Finstad of Minnesota’s First Congressional District has announced his committee appointments in the 118th Congress.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEYC) - Republican Rep. Brad Finstad of Minnesota’s First Congressional District has announced his committee appointments in the 118th Congress.

Finstad will serve on the House Agriculture Committee and House Armed Services Committee in his first term.

The congressman was first elected to Congress through a special election following the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn in February of last year.

Finstad was elected to serve a full two-year term in the November General Election.

He says he is grateful to serve on the two committees which “oversee issues that are important to the First District and the State of Minnesota as a whole”

