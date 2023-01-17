Photographer Jacob Schlichter visits Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Photographer, designer, small business owner Jacob Schlichter joined Midwest Access Tuesday.

For the last couple of years, Schlichter has been the apparel head for the Tommy Chong brand (from Cheech and Chong/ That 70s and 90s Show). His design and shipping process takes place in his Albert Lea, Minnesota based home. Tommy’s business manager sought Schlichter out and was impressed by his design work and the quality of apparel he was making for his personal brand Slicks.

Schlichter’s newest endeavor is hosting a YouTube talk show called ‘The Fox and Buds Show’.

His photos were also selected to be displayed at the Rochester International Airport in a multi-state regional call for art.

