Pat Lund honored at Rochester Sports Banquet.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pat Lund, longtime sports director at KTTC, won the Lifetime Achievements Award at the Rochester Sports Banquet.

The award recognizes individuals who have used their time and talents through leadership, persistence, dedication to athletics and sports in the Rochester area. This award is only given to one person each year.

Pat, a Rochester native, spent 30 years at KTTC, championing local and high school sports and athletes. He passed away last spring.

Kristine Ihrke, one of the event organizers, said that no one deserved this award more than Pat.

“He was such a nice easy conversationist. I mean, I really just loved talking to him and he was so knowledgeable. He just epitomized what sports was,” Ihrke said.

