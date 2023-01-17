One man arrested after vandalizing the Olmsted County Government Center

Olmsted County Government Center
Olmsted County Government Center(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) arrested one man Monday in connection to some vandalism at the Olmsted Count Government Center.

According to RPD, 40-year-old Austin Boe was arrested around 8 p.m. at the warming center shelter. Boe has no permanent address.

Police believe Boe spray-painted graffiti in multiple areas of the government center and in the vicinity.

As of Tuesday morning, there is no dollar estimate on the damage.

Investigators said there is video evidence of Boe spray painting the graffiti.

