One man arrested after vandalizing the Olmsted County Government Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) arrested one man Monday in connection to some vandalism at the Olmsted Count Government Center.

According to RPD, 40-year-old Austin Boe was arrested around 8 p.m. at the warming center shelter. Boe has no permanent address.

Police believe Boe spray-painted graffiti in multiple areas of the government center and in the vicinity.

As of Tuesday morning, there is no dollar estimate on the damage.

Investigators said there is video evidence of Boe spray painting the graffiti.

Olmsted County Government Center (KTTC)

