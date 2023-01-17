Mulled Wine and Sweatpants event happening Saturday

National Not-So Holidays: March, 2019
Mulled wine(tcw-wave)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A warm and cozy event is happening in Rochester this Saturday.

The Mulled Wine and Sweatpants event will happen Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 12 to 8 p.m. at Salem Glen Winery located at 5211 60th Ave. SW.

Celebrate “International sweatpants Day” with a glass of Salem Glen mulled wine.

Mulled wine will be available throughout the day, sweatpants aren’t required but strongly encouraged.

The Facebook event page can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash generic
School bus versus car crash leaves 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Arrest
One arrested after over 50 grams of cocaine, fentanyl found at Austin restaurant
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Authorities investigating death of detainee at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
New charges against mom accused of killing 6-year-old son

Latest News

Maria Serbus
Rochester stress management coach joins Midwest Access
Jacob Schlichter
Photographer Jacob Schlichter visits Midwest Access
Carter Burt
Winona County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 18-year-old Utica man
Jersey Jo's participates in Rochester restaurant week
Jersey Jo’s participates in Rochester’s Restaurant Week