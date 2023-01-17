Mulled Wine and Sweatpants event happening Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A warm and cozy event is happening in Rochester this Saturday.

The Mulled Wine and Sweatpants event will happen Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 12 to 8 p.m. at Salem Glen Winery located at 5211 60th Ave. SW.

Celebrate “International sweatpants Day” with a glass of Salem Glen mulled wine.

Mulled wine will be available throughout the day, sweatpants aren’t required but strongly encouraged.

