Man dies after being crushed by falling bales of hay

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load...
Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.(Des G/500px/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jimmie Kaska and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A Wisconsin man died after hay bales fell on him Saturday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed on County Highway S after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off a flatbed trailer, crushing him.

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.

Officials did not clarify Robey’s occupation but said he was not the driver of the truck. The 66-year-old driver was uninjured.

No further information was given.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
One arrested after over 50 grams of cocaine, fentanyl found at Austin restaurant
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
New charges against mom accused of killing 6-year-old son
Rochester Restaurant Week
Experience Rochester presents Rochester Restaurant Week
Tracking snowfall this week
Tracking our next winter weather system

Latest News

Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Authorities investigating death of detainee at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center
The fox, like this one, was the first animal to test positive for rabies in Pickens County this...
3 people exposed to rabid fox, health officials say
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark...
US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured...
Tampa Bay’s wide receiver Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid