Jersey Jo’s participates in Rochester’s Restaurant Week

Jersey Jo's participates in Rochester restaurant week
Jersey Jo's participates in Rochester restaurant week(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s inaugural Restaurant Week kicked off on Monday, January 16, 2023. It is a week to celebrate local businesses and help them thrive in the Rochester community.

Jersey Jo’s is one of the restaurants participating in restaurant week. Owners Joseph and Jessica Phillips joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share more about the deals of the week.

You can find Jersey Jo’s at 187 16th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Or you can visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash generic
School bus versus car crash leaves 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Arrest
One arrested after over 50 grams of cocaine, fentanyl found at Austin restaurant
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Authorities investigating death of detainee at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
New charges against mom accused of killing 6-year-old son

Latest News

Maria Serbus
Rochester stress management coach joins Midwest Access
Mulled wine
Mulled Wine and Sweatpants event happening Saturday
Jacob Schlichter
Photographer Jacob Schlichter visits Midwest Access
Carter Burt
Winona County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 18-year-old Utica man