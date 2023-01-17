First ever Restaurant Week boosts business after pandemic lull

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday marks the start of the first ever Rochester Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration showcasing Rochester’s diverse dining scene with more than 30 participating restaurants. However, the city has recently seen a few classic restaurants close their doors.

“It’s a slow time of year business is always really slow after the holidays but also coming out of the pandemic, it’s still taking some time to get the larger crowd everyone is looking for,” Experience Rochester President Joe Ward said. “We just thought what a great way to support it and hopefully this is the start of something for many years,”

Newts’ said in 2020 there was less foot traffic downtown and it was difficult for them to recover, resulting in the restaurant having to close its doors. However, the other location in north Rochester has benefited greatly from restaurant week.

“I think this builds awareness, there’s a lot of great restaurants out there, some are new, and some have been here a long time, so this is really an invitation for people to get out and see an old favorite or to see something new this week so long term this is just one thing,” Ward said.

Sami Lo, owner of Otori Sushi is also participating in restaurant week, she said they had a full house today is confident this week will help her business.

“Our business is slowly getting better every day we do a lot of social media to push our restaurant so people can know that we are here we are open that we are doing sushi and a lot of different kind of food, so we are getting back to the normal business,” Lo said.

Lo says because her restaurant also has a drive through, it has saved her business from being jeopardized by the pandemic. Lo explained her restaurant still sees customers that are hesitant to dine in.

“Rochester just like many cities all over the country have had their fair share of struggles over the pandemic but it is an inviting community again we continue to encourage people that are locals to get back downtown or working remote we say hey you know get back downtown for dinner or lunch and just really look forward to seeing everybody and get back on track to support everybody in the future,” Ward said.

