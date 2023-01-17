First Alert Days Wednesday (Night) and Thursday: Heavy Snowfall Possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As one storm system pulls away from the area today, another is developing to our southwest that will be much stronger and have a greater impact on the area later this week. A few snow showers and flurries will linger in the area this morning in the wake of yesterday’s rain-producing storm system. Temperatures will hover in the low 30s under gray skies with a brisk westerly breeze that will keep wind chill values in the low 20s.

Expect gray skies throughout the day with temps in the low 30s. (KTTC)

Temps will hover in the low 30s for the rest of our Tuesday. (KTTC)

Clouds will remain thick overnight tonight with low temperatures in the mid-20s. Winds from the northwest will diminish during the night.

Clouds will hang around throughout the day tomorrow as the potent storm system from the southwest draws closer to the local area. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a slight northeast breeze.

Snow will begin to develop in the area, starting in the early evening in north Iowa and spreading to the northeast across the rest of our local area through the course of the evening hours. That snowfall will likely become heavy, especially around midnight, and totals by sunrise will range from three to six inches. A Winter Storm Watch will take effect at 6:00 PM and remain in effect until 3:00 PM Thursday.

Several inches of snowfall accumulation is likely from Wednesday night to midday Thursday. (KTTC)

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from 6:00 PM Wednesday until 3:00 PM on Thursday. Several inches of snowfall will be likely in the area. (KTTC)

Light snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. An inch or two of accumulation can be expected during the morning and midday hours and high temperatures will be in the upper 20s with brisk north winds that will make it feel like the teens. Expect a potentially slow-moving, difficult morning commute on Thursday!

Heavy snowfall is expected Wednesday night and Thursday with temps falling to the 20s by the weekend. (KTTC)

A break or two of sunshine will be possible Friday before skies clear off and sunshine becomes more abundant this weekend and high temperatures during that stretch will be in the mid-20s which is typical for mid-January.

Temps will be seasonably cold this weekend with even colder weather in store for the area late next week. (KTTC)

