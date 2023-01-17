First Alert Days: Heavy snow is likely Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking our next winter storm that is set to impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Winter Weather Alerts:

A “Winter Storm Watch” is in effect for areas in blue Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. A “Winter Storm Warning” has been issued for several of our northern Iowa counties. This warning is in effect from noon Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday. Heavy snowfall is likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Light to moderate snowfall will be possible from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday. The “best chance” of heavy snowfall will be overnight from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4-5 a.m. Thursday. Some areas could see 3-6″ of snowfall over the time period. Light snow will linger through the morning on Thursday. Expect slick travel conditions Thursday morning.

Snowfall Amounts:

Snowfall totals across our area will range from 4-9″ area-wide. Current guidance is suggesting the heaviest band of snow setting up near or just south of I-90.

Here’s a look at the city-by-city snowfall forecast:

Rochester area: 5-8″

Austin: 5-8″

Albert Lea: 6-8″

Mason City: 6-8″

Charles City: 5-8″

Winona: 6-9″

Houston: 6-9″

Dodge Center: 4-7″

Owatonna: 4-7″

