First Alert Days: Heavy snow is likely Wednesday night

Snow-covered roads are likely Thursday morning
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking our next winter storm that is set to impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Winter Weather Alerts:

Winter weather alerts
Winter weather alerts(KTTC)

A “Winter Storm Watch” is in effect for areas in blue Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. A “Winter Storm Warning” has been issued for several of our northern Iowa counties. This warning is in effect from noon Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday. Heavy snowfall is likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Weather Timeline
Weather Timeline(KTTC)

Light to moderate snowfall will be possible from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday. The “best chance” of heavy snowfall will be overnight from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4-5 a.m. Thursday. Some areas could see 3-6″ of snowfall over the time period. Light snow will linger through the morning on Thursday. Expect slick travel conditions Thursday morning.

Snowfall Amounts:

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(KTTC)

Snowfall totals across our area will range from 4-9″ area-wide. Current guidance is suggesting the heaviest band of snow setting up near or just south of I-90.

Here’s a look at the city-by-city snowfall forecast:

Rochester area: 5-8″

Austin: 5-8″

Albert Lea: 6-8″

Mason City: 6-8″

Charles City: 5-8″

Winona: 6-9″

Houston: 6-9″

Dodge Center: 4-7″

Owatonna: 4-7″

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

