Authorities investigating death of detainee at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Olmsted County Adult Detention Center(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported the death of an Olmsted County Adult Detention Center detainee Tuesday.

According to OCSO, a detention deputy found Russel James Simon, Jr., 59, not breathing during a routine well-being check at around 5:00 a.m. Monday.

The detention deputy called for additional support and began resuscitation efforts immediately. Mayo Clinic Ambulance was also called to the detention center to assist the lifesaving efforts. Resuscitation efforts were to no avail and Simon was pronounced dead.

Simon was being held on felony assault charges and a Minnesota Department of Corrections hold.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was contacted and has taken over the investigation. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will also be performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is supporting its staff in accordance with normal procedures. No detention deputies are on administrative leave.

