Athlete of the Week - Jayden Veney, John Marshall Boys Hockey

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jayden Veney is on top of the world.

“I’m feeling amazing. The season at the beginning I kind of was in a little slump and I had to turn up a little bit,” Veney said.

Turn up is exactly what he did.

In two games this week Veney has four goals, putting in two game-winners. One of them was to beat Mayo, the first win for JM over the Spartans in six years.

“I was feeling amazing, on top of the world like holy crap we just beat Mayo,” Veney said.

For Head coach Matt Erredge, this stretch has just shown the skill he knew JT had.

“There are very few guys that have the skill set that he has. He’s an excellent skater, I think his biggest asset is his skating and a 6′8 you know if a guy an skate he’s got unlimited options for him and his game,” Erredge said.

That’s right 6′8 and 205 pounds is what he’s listed at.

With that size, skill he had a ton of options following a great sophomore season and fall spent at the High school elite league, yet he came back to be a rocket.

“He chose to play here, he wanted to play here, and we challenged him by putting a letter on his jersey and he’s really responded. He’s taken the guys under his wing,” Erredge said.

“We work hard every single day, we have fun every day so I believe our team is on the come up right now and not every teams think we’re that great, but it just showed against Mayo that we can beat good teams,” Veney said.

Veney has been that C, that captain and more for JM.

“He’s a larger than life figure no pun intended,” Erredge said.

It’s that whole package that Erredge thinks will take him wherever he wants to go.

“We’ve had NHL teams looking at him this year at some of his games. I’m not sure he’s going to get drafted this year, but he’s got to get in front of some more college scouts, but everyone’s going to want him I just have a feeling in that next year. It’s kind of his coming out party this year.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.