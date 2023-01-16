Tracking our next winter weather system

Snowfall is likely Wednesday into Thursday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The rainfall on Monday will change to snowfall Wednesday evening into Thursday. We’re tracking a system that could bring significant snowfall amounts to upper the Midwest.

Weather Headlines:

Next Weather Maker
Next Weather Maker(KTTC)

A strong low-pressure system will move across Iowa and northern Illinois Wednesday night through Thursday. Confidence is growing with the exact storm track. We’re looking at two different outcomes which could change our snowfall totals.

Storm track outlook
Storm track outlook(KTTC)

Right now, models are suggesting two different storm tracks with this system. Track #1 would track just far enough south that the heaviest band of snow would be south of I-90. This would limit totals north of I-90 significantly.

Track #2 brings the heaviest snow band through SE MN and NE IA. The different tracks of the low are not too far off, but even 50-100 mile difference could be the difference from 2″ to maybe 6″+ of snow.

Tracking snowfall this week
Tracking snowfall this week(KTTC)

When comparing model output, the “best chance” of at least 3″ of snowfall is shown in bright pink above. Notice that is still through SE MN and NE IA. It’s still a little too early to look at specific snowfall totals, but I do think we’ll see a chance of 2″+ of snowfall across our area.

Keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

